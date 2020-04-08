Young-Williams Animal Center offering curbside adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want to adopt a pet from Young Williams Animal Center, the process looks different amid COVID-19.
The shelter is offering curbside appointments to find these guys a home.
It said it will bring the animals right out to your car.
"When you fill out an application online our staff's gonna call you, you make an appointment and you come right here to do at your meet and greet and everything right outside curbside.so, you don't have to come in we're taking care of everyone by appointment so it's less crowded and we're doing it curbside just like everyone else," said Stephanie Eastman Vozar, Director of Development.
