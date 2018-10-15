Knoxville — Our goal for Connecting Hearts is to provide low income, home bound seniors with companionship and human interaction along with nutritious bag of groceries.

Much like Mobile Meals home food deliveries, seniors will be provided groceries through the Connecting Hearts program, additionally our Senior Visitors will also spend quality time with their designated senior companion.

WBIR employees will be signing up volunteers, taking food and monetary donations are several Knoxville-area Food City stores.

Connecting Hearts food drive - Friday, October 19, 2018

Food City in Bearden - 284 Morrel Rd.

Food City in NE Knox - 2712 Loves Creek Rd.

Food City in Powell - 5078 Clinton Hwy.

Food City in Fountain City - 4805 N. Broadway

WANT TO HELP?

3 Ways to Help

BECOME A SENIOR VISITOR

Our Senior Visitors commit to one hour per week for a six-month duration.

Senior Visitors can join as an individual or as a group. (Examples of groups: Girl Scout Troops/co-workers/ball teams)

Duties include picking up of pre-packed groceries and delivering to assigned senior buddy once a week for a one-hour visit. (Ideally on evenings & weekends).

Mobile Meals will arranged visitation time/date with regards to volunteers schedule.

BECOME A GROCERY PACKER

Our Grocery Packers commit to 2-3 hours, once per month

Duties include packing grocery bags filled with food staples to be delivered by our Senior Visitors

BECOME A DONATOR

Connecting Hearts is a partnership between WBIR, CAC Office on Aging, Mobile Meals and Second Harvest of East Tennessee.

