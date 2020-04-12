Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
The potential rollout of a coronavirus vaccine has many people asking things like: What are the side effects? What's in it? What's the timeline?
-
Chapter one
When will the vaccine be available here?
-
Chapter two
Who is going to get the vaccine first?
-
Chapter three
How will the different vaccines work in the body? Are they like the flu vaccine?
-
Chapter four
What are the side effects?
-
Chapter five
Why does the vaccine have to be stored at such low temperatures?
-
Chapter six
What's the difference between the vaccines? Are they all effective?
-
Chapter seven
Do I get to choose which vaccine I get?
-
Chapter eight
Can I get both COVID-19 vaccines?
-
Chapter nine
How will immunization be tracked?
-
Chapter ten
How long will the COVID-19 vaccine last once it's administered?
-
Chapter eleven
Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I've already had the virus?
-
Chapter twelve
How do health experts know these vaccines work?
As a COVID-19 vaccine gets closer to emergency use authorization in the United States, some people have questions.
Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccines? Text your question to 704-329-3600, and WCNC Charlotte will answer it.
WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team, the Defenders team and internal medicine physician at Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton decided to answer viewer questions about the vaccines and what they could mean for you.
Chapter one: When will the vaccine be available here?
North and South Carolina could be getting the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines as early as Dec. 14.
Each state will decide for itself how their share will be distributed, and who will be prioritized. The CDC required state health leaders to submit those plans in October and now they’ll soon be put into action.
Wanda Newby contacted WCNC Charlotte to ask when the vaccine would be available for her mother who receives palliative hospice care, specialized medical care at home with a visiting nurse.
“We don't go anywhere,” Newby said. “She has no immunity, none whatsoever.”
Newby also wanted to know if the vaccine is safe for her mother.
“How are these seniors able to handle it?” Newby asked. “The strongest thing I can give her for pain is Tylenol. Anything other than that she's out for three days.”
The questions come as the WCNC Charlotte Defenders team learns the timeline for the first shipments, starting with about 85,000 Pfizer vaccines, which are expected the week of Dec. 14.
Then the following week, state health officials anticipate Moderna vaccines to arrive; from then on, there are expected to be weekly shipments from both drugmakers.
“The initial supply of vaccines will go to a limited number of hospitals,” Health Secretary Mandy Cohen said.
Healthcare workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines.
“Where does momma fall in getting the shots?” Newby asked.
“We hope by early 2021 people with chronic conditions begin getting vaccinations,” Health Secretary Cohen said.
“Those same nurses and CNA's that go into assist at those nursing homes also visit homes like ours,” Newby said.
For the vaccine to be considered fully effective, a second dose is needed, which state health officials say is built into the plan.
“If we get an allocation of doses today, in two weeks those second doses to match that group that came today will be shipped to us,” Amanda Fuller Moore, Pharmacist with North Carolina Health and Human Services Department, said.
“I'm just going to have to play it by ear,” Newby said.
WCNC Charlotte asked NCDHHS about Newby’s question regarding the availability and safety of the vaccine for her mother.
NCDHHS responded with the following statement:
“Once a vaccine is authorized for use, supplies will be very limited at first. Independent federal and state groups of experts determined that the best way to fight COVID-19 is to start first with vaccinations for those most at risk. Therefore, the initial supply of vaccines will go to a limited number of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 – those who are caring for or cleaning areas used by patients with COVID-19. Because of the limited initial vaccine supply, not all hospitals will receive vaccine initially. As more vaccine becomes available, it will be distributed to more of the state’s hospitals and to our local health departments to focus on vaccinating high risk health care workers. Long-term care staff and residents (for example, nursing homes) will also be in the first group to receive the vaccine. Following these groups will be adults with two more chronic conditions that the CDC has defined as putting them at high risk for serious illness. If the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization, a CDC committee will review the data and recommendations based on which populations should receive the vaccine.”
Chapter two: Who is going to get the vaccine first?
In North Carolina, the first 102,000 to 117,000 doses will go to healthcare workers.
Next in line will be long term care staff, then long term care residents, farmers, inmates, and homeless shelter residents and staff.
It could be weeks before North Carolina receives enough vaccines to cover phase one.
The state is expecting only 85,000 doses of the Fizer vaccine the week of Dec. 14.
"Right now, we're seeing numbers in the first few weeks or through the end of 2020 that could be less than 250,000," Amanda Fullermoore, a pharmacist for NC DHHS, said.
Once phase one is covered, state health leaders will open up to phase two, which includes frontline workers, school staff, adults under 65 with health conditions, and those 65 and older.
Once those populations are vaccinated, phase three will launch, covering all essential workers and students.
And finally phase four, which will include the remaining population, an estimated 3.6 to 4 million people.
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen urged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it's offered to them.
"Corners were not cut," Dr. Cohen stressed. "These vaccines were built upon years of work in developing vaccines for similar viruses such as SARS in addition billions of dollars have been invested to allow clinical trials to proceed without delay."
In South Carolina, the first round should arrive around Dec. 14. Leaders haven't said how many doses they're expecting, only that it will be limited.
That will launch phase one of the rollout, which will be administered in closed private settings.
The first doses will go to those in healthcare settings who can potentially expose patients and are unable to work from home.
“While we will not be able to cover everyone in phase one, in that first week, we would be able to as the weeks go on," assistant state epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelley said.
Second up is phase 1-B, which includes other essential workers like additional healthcare personnel, food workers, school staff, childcare providers, and those at high risk including people 65 and older.
"It is quite limited in the very beginning but as vaccine manufacturing increases, we know we’ll receive repeated shipments on a regular basis," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
Once shipments start coming more regularly, phase two will launch, and the vaccine will be administered more widely, like in clinics and pharmacies, and will open up to “critical populations” which covers a variety of people including those working in public health, shelters, funeral homes, utilities, plus government officials, clergy, farmers, and so on.
Finally, when the vaccine is made widely available, the Palmetto state will launch phase three and distribute doses anywhere they can – from mobile clinics, worksites, even schools…to the general population.
State health officials warn this plan will take a while to see through to the end, urging patience and continued caution.
"The vaccine is ultimately going to get us out of the pandemic, but these early supplies will not get us there soon enough," Dr. Bell said.
Chapter three: How will the different vaccines work in the body? Are they like the flu vaccine?
It's important to start with the flu vaccine then talk about the vaccines and how neither stands any probability or chance of giving you an active infection of the flu or COVID-19, respectively.
The Flu Vaccine
When you get the flu vaccine every year, what doctors have done is forecast what the most likely strain is going to be prevalent that year. The hope and anticipation is that if doctors forecast it correctly, then you're protected.
The flu vaccine is different every year because the flu evolves. Viruses undergo what is referred to as antigenic drift, so ever-so-slightly changing its makeup.
What the COVID-19 virus did was it underwent an antigenic shift, which is a much more dramatic alteration, and that's what's made it so problematic.
So, if an individual receives a flu vaccine, and that night or the next day they have some mild symptoms, typically pretty low-grade flu, what that tells doctors is that's actually your body responding to the vaccine, mounting an immune response so that when it recognizes that antigen from the actual flu bug, it's ready to mount a defense. Your immune system is revving up. The country is going to get those types of symptoms with the COVID-19 vaccines because it does mount a more significant response.
When we do get a viral illness, the virus itself is the culprit for triggering many of our immune responses. It can also directly affect many of our organs. It can cause pneumonia in the lungs. It can cause a condition called encephalitis, where the brain is actually inflamed and infected, and a whole myriad of other very serious issues.
But your fever, those muscle aches, the general feeling cruddy? That's actually your body releasing cytokines, elevating the body temperature and doing other things to try to actually halt and/or kill off the virus itself. So it's a double-edged sword. Part of it is the bug itself, the virus itself, but another part of the side effects that occur are your body.
Now, that's the story with annual influenza or the flu vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccines
Let's shift to at least the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because it's the same similar modality.
They are both new vaccine technology. The principle has been around for a while, but this is one of the first widespread applied uses of taking that COVID virus' spiked protein.
We've all become familiar with that sort of picture of COVID with those little spiky, crown-looking things that are on its surface. That's the spike protein.
That's what allows it to attach to our cells, its RNA and DNA, and then go to work replicating itself, taking over our own cells and turning them into its own factories, spitting out literally millions of copies of itself. And then, having a significant effect on the human body.
So what the researchers have done is just take the blueprint, or the messenger RNA, that creates the spike protein, and that's what's actually in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine that's injected into your shoulder.
That messenger RNA works itself into your cells and does something similar to what many viruses do, which asks your cells to begin to mass produce or replicate, not the virus, but that spike protein.
As your body does that, it begins to recognize this as a foreign entity and begins to mount a response to that, but what's unique about using messenger RNA is that response is much more robust. It actually incorporates more components of your immune system, including T-cell memory. So when you get that booster vaccine a few weeks later, you then get a more significant immune response.
Chapter four: What are the side effects?
That significant immune response is going to come with flu-like symptoms.
So to the question, are we going to get the flu? No, you're not going to get the flu. But are you going to feel crappy? Yes, you are. You're going to get a low-grade fever, you're going to get some muscle aches, that shoulder is going to be sore. But Tylenol or ibuprofen or Aleve are going to help mitigate those, and they tend to be relatively short-lived. It's about that night of that second vaccine dose, you'll wake up a bit tired and cruddy, but you'll be able to go back to work the next day.
It's almost similar to getting a colonoscopy. Sure, it'll be uncomfortable and unpleasant, but the protection it provides will outweigh that.
If we have an expectation and understanding of what we're in for, I think it can really make things more tolerable, but also we just have a better understanding.
There's transparency, there's candidness, you know that old adage when we're giving our 11-year-old their shots at the pediatrician's office, we really say, "This is only going to hurt a little bit." Well, it's probably only going to hurt a little bit for that annual flu vaccine.
The COVID vaccine is going to cause a few more side effects. The irony is that these side effects are actually a huge positive. That's telling you your body is rearing up and ready to go if the coronavirus makes its way to you.
Out of the group that got the real vaccine, Pfizer says 3.8% felt severe fatigue and 2% a severe headache. And people in the trial reported something else right after they took the shot, a spike in fever. But the side-effects appear to be temporary and Governor Roy Cooper says he has confidence the vaccine is safe.
"When the time comes, I'll be ready to roll up my sleeve," Cooper said.
Chapter five: Why does the vaccine have to be stored at such low temperatures?
The beauty of the messenger RNA vaccine is its effectiveness and its ability to mount a more robust immune response.
The downside is that messenger RNA is a fragile substance. It's not an inert substance like a protein that we put in the annual flu vaccine that really can live, or not degrade or breakdown, at room temperature. The flu vaccine is a very stable vaccine that doesn't require fancy storage techniques.
Messenger RNA is sort of a delicate molecule and does need to be kept at very cold temperatures, and for the Pfizer vaccine at super-cold temperatures. They're slightly different for each, but the data does suggest that when taking that out of a deep freeze, you have a certain window that the vaccine will be stable and effective when delivered to an individual.
Chapter six: What's the difference between the vaccines? Are they all effective?
The biopharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna both recently announced that their coronavirus vaccines have around 95% efficacy. Both companies are now rushing to obtain regulatory clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), both having applied for emergency use authorization.
If the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna, when deployed on a nationwide, if not worldwide basis, do hold to this around 90% effective rate, that's an amazing accomplishment.
Doctors are generally content if a vaccine has somewhere in the range of 50 to 60% effectiveness. Some annual flu vaccines will have affectiveness in the range of 30%, and part of that is that forecast and getting the design right for the year for that particular flu vaccine. So in the initial data, if these vaccines carry a 50 to 60% effectiveness or a little bit higher, in the grand scheme of vaccines, that's still considered to be a positive.
Some of these vaccines may end up ultimately having niche roles or niche distributions. For instance, the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at cold temperatures and the Moderna vaccine is a two-shot series.
It's possible that into early next year and into the spring when Americans have other vaccine candidates come down the pipe and we can get a critical mass of the public vaccinated with one vaccine or another, that the effectiveness difference of 90% to 60% will work itself out in the wash and we'll still have, globally, effective protection of our community. What doctors refer to as true herd immunity, not the altered definition of herd immunity that we've been hearing over the last several months.
When you hear that phrase, it applies to vaccination of a population to effect community protection, acknowledging that some of us may not get the vaccine for whatever reason, or that some of us who get the vaccine are getting a lower equivalency vaccine. But at the end of the day, if enough of us are protected and the virus is bouncing around and can't find a host, it eventually dies off.
Chapter seven: Do I get to choose which vaccine I get?
That's not really known at this time for a few reasons.
By the time America has an adequate supply of vaccine for the masses that one of the viewers that is not listed in one of those high-priority groups— frontline workers, hospital workers, loved ones who live in nursing homes— by the time they are going to their local Walgreens or CVS, we're going to be further down the road.
"There may not be as much choice in terms of the vaccine because it will be based on availability and distribution," Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton said.
It will be extremely important for you to know which vaccine you're getting. If it is a vaccine that requires a second injection at time point X, you'll need to make sure that you get that same vaccine.
Chapter eight: Can I get both COVID-19 vaccines?
Dr. Sam Sun and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both suggested sticking to one coronavirus vaccine.
It’s unlikely that taking multiple vaccines will cause any health issues, but it’s also unlikely that it will provide any benefits.
The reality is that due to supply chains and high demand, getting one vaccine will already be difficult. It may not even be possible to get more than one vaccine for quite some time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that after the clinical trial process for both manufactured vaccines, individuals will have to take two doses from the same brand.
The “CDC will recommend that if you get 1 dose of one product, your 2nd dose needs to be of the same product,” a representative said.
The CDC also clarified that they don’t have enough evidence yet to know how one vaccine would react with the other. Their representative told VERIFY it’s unlikely that there would be large negative health effects, but they also don’t know if multiple products would cause any change in prevention.
“So I'm guessing the thought process is that if both vaccines are very effective, then maybe if you take both of them, they'll be even more effective,” Dr. Sun told VERIFY. “I don't expect there to be any real synergy between the two vaccines.”
Sun is the director of the inDemic Foundation, a nonprofit group of scientists and researchers that have been analyzing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. He said that the current vaccinations are very similar in how they function.
“You could think of it as just taking the same vaccine at twice the dose recommended. So you could expect more side effects, but the same efficacy,” he said.
There is a chance that a combination of different, future vaccinations could be beneficial, but Sun said right now that’s all speculation. The current reality is that most people won’t even be able to take two different vaccines even if they wanted to.
“There's not even going to be enough of either vaccine, let alone both vaccines for much of the population. It will take quite a bit of time for both companies to ramp up production, manufacturing and delivery,” Sun explained.
When it comes to being “extra safe” the best way, according to Sun and the CDC, is to stick with one vaccine, unless you want to risk unpleasant side effects.
Chapter nine: How will immunization be tracked?
The government plans to issue COVID-19 vaccination cards as the vaccines roll out as a reminder to people for when to get their second dose.
"For most COVID-19 vaccine products, two doses of vaccine, separated by 21 or 28 days, will be needed," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in an Oct. 29 vaccination program manual. "Second-dose reminders for vaccine recipients will be critical to ensure compliance with vaccine dosing intervals and achieve optimal vaccine effectiveness."
The Department of Defense, which is handling the delivery of the vaccine under Operation Warp Speed, released a photo of the card and a photo of all the items in the vaccination kit.
The health provider giving the shots will fill out the card with the name of the vaccine manufacturer, lot number, the date of the shot, the name of the health care provider or clinic that provided it, and when it's time for the patient to come in for the second shot.
Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which are currently seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and could be rolled out this month, require a second dose.
"Because different COVID-19 vaccine products will not be interchangeable, a vaccine recipient's second dose must be from the same manufacturer as their first dose," the CDC wrote.
An advisory panel recommended to the CDC this week that health care workers and long-term care residents be first in line to get the vaccine.
Supply chain problems and later-than-expected clinical trial results mean Pfizer will be producing about 50 million doses (enough to inoculate 25 million people) by the end of the year, down from its original target of 100 million, Wall Street Journal reports. The company reportedly still plans to roll out more than 1 billion doses in 2021.
Health officials have said the general public is not likely to start getting the vaccine until March or April.
Chapter ten: How long will the COVID-19 vaccine last once it's administered?
For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the incorporation of other components of the immune system, of T-cell memory and whatnot, is important. When we're talking about the immune system, we're talking about a series of different families of white blood cells, but also all the different things that these white blood cells can do. Many vaccines will provide the protection of just one family. These new vaccines are actually bringing in multiple components of your immune system to bear response.
Having said that, we won't know how long that immunity lasts until we've been in it for a spell. So the vaccine studies are not going to allow us to have a predictable timeframe of 'Yes, this protects you for X amount of time.'
This is probably going to be well into the end of 2021 into 2022 as we do an analysis to determine what's the staying power of these vaccines and if they will ultimately require boosters.
"It is not yet determined if people need to have a booster vaccine," Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton said. "Studies are ongoing to see how long the immune protection lasts."
Natural immunity to COVID-19, meaning the protection an individual gains from already having been infected, varies from person to person and evidence shows that it may not last very long. Concerning vaccination, the CDC website clearly states in its COVID-19 information page that:
“Regarding vaccination, we won’t know how long immunity lasts until we have a vaccine and more data on how well it works.”
While knowledge about vaccine-induced immunity is still not thorough, scientists and researchers are hard at work to fill in the gaps about the vaccine’s duration and effectiveness. In response to being asked how long the COVID-19 vaccine would last, Carl Zimmer at the New York Times answered,
“We don’t know. Both Moderna and Pfizer started their trials on July 27, so they have been able to follow their volunteers for only a few months so far. It’s conceivable that the vaccines provide long-lasting protection, or fade away in under a year and require a booster.”
The inability to definitively answer this question is part of the many reasons why no COVID-19 vaccine in development has been approved for widespread use in the United States yet.
Chapter eleven: Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I've already had the virus?
Doctors do believe it would be advisable to get the vaccine.
If you have COVID right now and, theoretically the vaccines are coming to bear for the general public in the spring, maybe you're not at the front of the line. Maybe you say "Hey, others who don't have a vaccine, please go to the front of the line. I had it recently, I'm being very careful."
The question gets to the issue of can you be re-infected with COVID-19? The answer is yes, but the question of what's the average timeframe is up for continued exploration and we're still trying to learn it.
Ultimately, even if you've had it, it's probably going to be a good idea to get it.
Chapter twelve: How do health experts know these vaccines work?
Pfizer said it enrolled 44,000 people in a study. They split the group into two. Half got the vaccine. The other half got a fake shot full of saltwater. After getting the shots, 170 people in the study caught coronavirus. 162 of them were in the fake shot group. And eight came from people who had the vaccine. The vaccine reduced the risk of catching the virus by 95 percent.
Just over a third of North Carolina residents surveyed said they intended to receive a coronavirus vaccine if one became available to the public in the next six months, according to a new poll from High Point University released Thursday. That number climbed to 42% when the vaccine timeline was extended out to 12 months.
“Even though a majority of respondents on the latest HPU Poll told us that they feel the worst is yet to come from the coronavirus, almost two-thirds of these North Carolinians said that they either would not take a vaccine or are unsure if they would, if one was developed in the next 6 months,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Survey Research Center and adjunct instructor, said in a data release from the university.
It is worth noting: Experts say the vaccine will probably not become widely available in the U.S. until the spring. Once it does become available, health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said.
North Carolina residents are relatively well-informed about the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the new HPU poll, which was released Thursday using poll data gathered in November. More than nine out of 10 of these respondents (94%) say they are aware that a vaccine is being developed. Only 6% say they are unaware of the vaccine development.
If the vaccine were available publicly in the next six months, only 38% of those surveyed expressed an intent to receive it. Another 34% said no and 27% were unsure.
Certainty in the vaccine rose over time. Of those polled in November, 42% said they intended to receive it in the next 12 months. 31% said no and 27% remained uncertain. That number even rose since the previous month, when only 37% said in October they had intended to receive a vaccine in the next 12 months.
Before any vaccine is permitted in the U.S., it must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires study in thousands of people. Normally, the process to approve a new vaccine can take about a decade. But the federal government is using various methods to dramatically speed up the process for COVID-19 vaccines.
"The COVID vaccines should protect against the current novel coronavirus strain," Tryon Medical Partners Dr. Ryan Shelton said. It is not yet determined if people need to have a booster vaccine. Studies are ongoing to see how long the immune protection lasts.
