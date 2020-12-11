East TN American Red Cross preps for Tropical Storm Eta relief

Early Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida for a second time this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

FLORIDA, USA — The American Red Cross of East Tennessee is on standby to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Eta.

It's been a busy disaster season for the non-profit with multiple major hurricanes, tropical storms and devastating wildfires.

Over the last few months, East Tennessee volunteers have traveled to at least six different states to help those in need.

East Tennessee's American Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Hudson said some of those volunteers are preparing to spend the holidays away from home.

"We've had 25 in-person volunteers that we have deployed and actually gone on-site," Hudson said. "And we've had several virtual volunteers."

In-person volunteers help provide and coordinate meals and places for people to sleep, while virtual volunteers assist with case work and can do their jobs remotely from their homes.

Overall, its mission is to provide food, shelter and emotional support for people who have lost everything.

"When you've lost everything... you're going through your home. You're processing what happened and looking at what's left. You're not thinking about what you're going to have for lunch," Hudson said. "That's where our volunteers come in. We feed those families and the first responders."