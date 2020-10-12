It's Double your Donation Day at Second Harvest Food Bank!

All donations given to Second Harvest Food Bank between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. will be doubled by generous sponsors up to $500,000.

TENNESSEE, USA — Normally, $1 can provide three meals but on Thursday, $1 can provide six meals.

All donations given to Second Harvest Food Bank between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. will be doubled by generous sponsors up to $500,000.

"We've been providing a lot of meals in our 18 county service area. This is our biggest fundraiser, and it's our 10 year anniversary," said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. "So it's something we're looking forward to."

In East Tennessee, One in five children and one in eight adults are at risk of hunger, according to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Due to the pandemic, more families than ever face hunger.

"This has been a huge year for us," Streno said. "A lot of giving but also a lot of demand. And unfortunately, we don't know what the future holds."

Second Harvest Food Bank's goal this year is to raise $1,000,000 to provide 3,000,000 meals to families.

Here's how you can give:

You can also call Second Harvest at 865-243-8227 to donate over the phone or you can stop by the warehouse in Maryville to donate in-person.

Your donation will provide a healthy, holiday meal to family right here in East Tennessee.