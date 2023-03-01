Seniors Helping Seniors: Knox County program helps people find companionship

There's a program in town where anyone over 55 years old can participate to help other seniors in our community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are at a time in life where the senior population continues to grow and not all senior citizens can take care of themselves. In fact, 40% of seniors in our community experience isolation on a regular basis. Can you imagine growing older in your home without the support of any family, friends, neighbors, or financial stability?

Well, there is a resource in Knox County where you can find some help.

"The Senior Companion Program started in 1988 in this community and it is a wonderful Seniors Helping Seniors program where we have individuals 55 or over helping to provide companionship, friendship, sometimes light housekeeping, things like that, but really purpose is companionship and really helping to ensure they have someone looking after them," said Dottie Lyvers,

Director of the CAC Office on Aging.

For more than 300 seniors in Knox County, the answer is the CAC Senior Companion Program. This unique program mobilizes senior volunteers to provide support to homebound, lonely, and isolated older adults. It's free because of donations from our community where a small stipend for their service, which helps them purchase necessities such as food and medicine. A donation today will go toward covering the stipend, meals, and transportation costs for Senior Companion Volunteers.

On Feb. 18, 2023, the Knox County CAC will hold the 2023 Snowflake Ball at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center on Kingston Pike in Knoxville. You can learn more about the ball at this link.

For more information, please visit the Office of Aging's website or email deisha.finley@knoxseniors.org.