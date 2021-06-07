Live A Little: Meet Sarah and Makenna

Makenna waited for a big sister like Sarah for more than a year, but she says it was worth it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sarah and Makenna are still getting to know each other, what they like to do and what they want to experience together.

It's been a couple months since they were matched through Big Brother Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but they are already finding ways to have some fun.

"I like it whenever we go on the monkey bars, and I like it when I make her go on the slides," Makenna laughed.

"She is a ball of energy, and we just have a really good time," Sarah smiled. "She brings out the kid in me."

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Makenna waited for a big sister like Sarah for more than a year, but she says it was worth it.

"She's actually like a big sister to me. She cares about me. She looks up to me, and she's very fun to play with," Makenna said.

Makenna and Sarah are both finding joy in the little things after a hard year during the pandemic and learning important life lessons from each other.

"I learned about confidence and be nice to one another," Makenna said.

"I could be having the worst day and get my little and it becomes the best day," Sarah smiled.

Sarah says she will never take her role in Makenna's life for granted.

"To show them that there are people out there that love them and care for them is vitally important," she said.