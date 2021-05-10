Live A Little: Meet Juneiry

Juneiry is one of seven bilingual children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Getting lost in a sea of colors is easy when 7-year-old Juneiry sits down with her crayons.

"I like to color," she smiled.

She loves creating and imagining a beautiful, clean ocean free of litter and full of life.

"Sometimes animals can get garbage and put it in their mouth," Juneiry said.

She spends a lot of her time making art, and she's looking for a big sister who can help.

Savannah Carter, site-based match coordinator, says it just takes an hour a week at a local school for a site-based mentor to make a big impact.

"They can color or they can play outside. They can play board games or they can read together. They can just talk if that's what they want to do," she said.

It creates a safe space for waiting littles like Juneiry to thrive.

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with BBBS of East Tennessee, but there are not enough mentors.