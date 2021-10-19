He is one of seven bilingual children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The world around you can feel really big when you are 9 years old.

Martin likes to imagine what's beyond his world when he draws the solar system.

"I like to do reading," he smiled.

He also loves sports, and even though he has a lot of sisters, he is looking for a big brother who can play most any game.

"Football, basketball, soccer," Martin said.

Martin is one of seven bilingual children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

He is learning English as a second language which can sometimes make communicating tough. Martin is hoping a big brother could give him some extra support at school through the non-profit's site-based mentorship program.

"Site-based mentors will come to the school once a week for one hour. We like for them to come on the same day to add that consistency for the little," Savannah Carter, BBBS of East TN site-based match coordinator, said. "They can play outside or they can play board games or they can read together. They can just talk if that's what they want to do."

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors, but there are not enough volunteers.