Dozens of people gathered in downtown Knoxville for a good cause Thursday night.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee held its "Cash for Kids' Sake" event at the Mill and Mine.

Event goers got to participate in a reverse raffle. They also heard about what it means to be part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

"The kids, they love being able to do things and spend time with you, but to see when a kid gets it and when things start to click for them, that's, you know, that's priceless," KPD officer and mentor B.K. Hardin said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is always looking for more volunteers for its program.

Click here to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

RELATED: Live A Little: Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee looking for mentors

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet McKenzie and Andy

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Eulalia

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Tadeyo

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Esmeralda

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Randy and Jojo

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Samuel

RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Jamal and Ryan