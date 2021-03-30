Live A Little: Meet Caleb

Caleb is one of more than 150 children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — 11-year-old Caleb spent the beginning of 5th grade apart from his friends and a lot of time playing alone.

"We just stayed home, and we didn't go out that much," he said.

But now his life is starting to get back to normal.

"It's good to be back," he smiled.

Caleb is back with his classmates and taking on a new role as a school safety patrol officer.

"We go down to the car line, and we open doors for the little kids," Caleb said. "It's fun, and it's kind of hard also because you have a bunch of responsibilities."

When he is not working, he loves to play sports and video games and he is looking for a big brother who shares his passions.

He is hoping to find someone to help him step up his game.

"You got to practice, and the more you practice the better you get," Caleb smiled.