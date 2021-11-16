Live A Little: Meet Allie and Archer

"Both of us actually have brothers, so it's been fun to have a sister that we always wish we had," Allie said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Wrapped up in the thrill of a good book is where 8-year-old Archer feels most at home.

"I don't even know where to begin," she smiled.

She spends hours pouring over the pages of Harry Potter novels. The third grader has already read three of them.

"It was just amazing! I loved the first book because it was all about secrets, challenges, and adventure," Archer said.

Her love of the fictional tales is starting to rub off on her big sister, Allie Leavitt, who is quickly becoming a fan herself.

"I think she's going to read the books before me. I'm on the fifth one, but she reads everyday," Allie laughed.

The two were matched just a couple months ago through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee. Allie was new to the area and looking for a friend.

"I think it's so important to have someone that you can talk to and grow in friendship with," she said.

Allie visits Archer at school every week. They read, play games, and talk about their lives.

"Both of us actually have brothers, so it's been fun to have a sister that we always wish we had, but especially now with the schools changing so much, just to have that consistency and come in just an hour a week, you never know what kind of impact that can have," Allie said.

As Archer dreams up their next big adventure in the pages of her books, she looks forward to the time they spend together and their real-life friendship in the making.

"She's definitely my best friend, and I'll try to stick with her for a long time," Allie said.

Right now more than 150 children are on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.