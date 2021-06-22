Live A Little: Meet Austin

He is one of more than 150 children currently on the waiting list with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.

ALCOA, Tenn — 7-year-old Austin loves to play all types of sports, but he especially loves playing football.

"You get to run and tackle people," he grinned.

He is spending his summer practicing so he get better and one day make his favorite team.

"This is my second year of playing tackle," Austin said.

But he needs someone to play with, a big brother who can teach him a few things.

"Because they always do fun stuff with you," he said.

Austin's sister was recently matched with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

"She always plays with her, and she always brings her places," he said.

Austin is one of more than 150 children currently on the waiting list, but there are not enough volunteers.

He wants to find a friend who likes doing the same things he does.

"Playing football," he smiled.