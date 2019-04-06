KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As 14-year-old Ava looks back on her eighth grade year, she is eager to see what high school brings.

"A lot more people in it. it is very nerve-racking, but it'll be fine," Ava smiled.

Ava, an avid volleyball player, is already practicing for next year's tryouts.

"I always want to practice volleyball, and my parents are always too busy," she said.

Ava is one of nearly 50 students on the waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's Mentor 2.0 program where "bigs" and their "littles" meet at school each week.

But only six mentors have signed up so far.

Ava is hoping to find a big sister.

"Just somebody that I can really depend on to help me with things and somebody I can talk to if I need help because sometimes you don't want to talk to your mom about things, and I don't have a sister," she said.

