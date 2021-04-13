Live A Little: Meet Guadalupe

The 5th grader is new to her school. She's working on her English and helping other students as a safety patrol officer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — 11-year-old Guadalupe likes to draw pictures of nature.

It's one of her favorite things to do for fun. She also loves to play tag with her siblings.

"I have two sisters and one brother," she smiled.

The 5th grader is new to her school. She's working on her English and helping other students as a safety patrol officer.

Guadalupe is one of more than 150 children on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

But there aren't enough volunteers.

Guadalupe wants to be paired with someone who can make her feel at home.