Live A Little: Meet Katy and Adaisha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A global pandemic has changed a lot about 13-year-old Adaisha's world, but her big sister Katy has remained constant.

"We've been stuck in the house, and it's just been crazy," Adaisha said. "Being on lockdown basically is just really hard."

"It has made things a little different and not as great, but we've still had some really nice times together," Katy said.

Katy and Adaisha have done it all together from baking trips to the zoo, but it's life's ordinary moments they love the most.

"Some of the best times have just been when Adaisha comes over to my house, and we can just hang out and relax," Katy said.

"Really everything that we do together is fun and special," Adaisha smiled. "We understand each other. It's really easy to talk to her."

The two were matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee after Katy's now-husband was paired with Adaisha's twin brother.

Over the years they've become like family.

"When I first met Katy I was like, I want her to be my big sister," Adaisha said.

The siblings attended their wedding and even became 'bigs' themselves when Katy and her husband welcomed their son into the world.

"I'm really happy that she and her brother are able to be role models for and friends with my little boy," Katy said.

For now, they're helping each other navigate the world's uncertainties mostly from a distance but always together.

"I know for me it's been a life-changing relationship, and I'm really happy for that," Katy said.

More than 100 children are currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.