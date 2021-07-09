Live A Little: Meet Nick and Markise

The two were matched last year through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee and quickly learned they share a passion for sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The competition is fierce when 10 year old Markise and his big brother, Nick, get together.

It's the thrill of the game that drives their friendship, especially on the basketball court.

"Yes, he's very competitive," Nick smiled.

"He's getting old so I can just go around him because he's too slow," Markise laughed. "I can just cross him up."

"Most of our activities revolve around sports. I go to his games and practices a lot," Nick said.

Markise likes to keep his big brother young with a little friendly competition.

It's evident when they meet up with his siblings for games at Lakeshore Park.

"He's always in a happy mood, ready to have fun, just super bubbly and outgoing," Nick said.

The pair are learning more about each other and facing the challenges of life together.

"Just helping them through tough times and see what they can be one day and helping them grow up and giving them tips and guidance on things throughout life," Nick said.

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.