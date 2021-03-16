Live A Little: Meet Takota

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Painting has become an outlet for 9-year-old Takota.

"I just look at pictures, and then I just get ideas," she said. "It releases my stress, and I really sometimes can't work with loud things, so usually I'm around the house painting with little marker paints."

She's been practicing her skills for two years and she's been getting creative.

"Sometimes, for fun, I paint leaves," she smiled.

The budding artist has another passion, too.

"I'm working toward being a veterinarian when I grow up," Takota said.

She loves all types of animals and even has some of her own.

"I have four in my house right now, two puppies, one old lady," she laughed.

Takota is looking for a mentor who also likes animals and painting, a big sister like the one her adopted brother has.

She is on the waiting list at Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

"Me and my brother's mentor we hang out sometimes. She likes to bring me some places, but I just want my own," she said. "We might talk about girl stuff and my life."

More than 150 children are currently on the waiting list for mentors with BBBS of East Tennessee, but there are not enough volunteers.