Live A Little: Non-profit says services are more critical amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — These days many non-profits are having to redirect in-person activities and events to online platforms.

It is becoming the norm during a global pandemic, but Brent Waugh, CEO of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Tennessee, says their mission has never been so critical.

More than 100 children are currently on the waiting list for a mentor.

"There are kids feeling isolated," he said. "It's more important than ever that they have that one-on-one person to be an advocate for them, to be a consistent person for them."

The organization serves more than 800 children in the region, including their families, and the need is rising.

While site-based programs are temporarily on hold, 'bigs' and 'littles' who cannot meet digitally are social distancing and wearing masks when they do meet.

The changes have not been easy to navigate for many non-profits, especially when it comes to fundraising.

"It is difficult as a non-profit to raise funds in normal times let alone in a pandemic," Waugh said.

BBBS of East Tennessee is now coming up with new ways to keep services alive, offering virtual events from online games to digital club nights.

"This year we're doing a virtual quarry run where racers can run a 5k and then submit their times to us," Waugh said. "We have a rooftop crawl that happens every fall, and this year we're actually postponing that to the spring so that we can have some time to look at that as an organization, put safety protocols in place."

Waugh said it is a learning curve but worth the extra effort to make it work in an uncertain time when so many people still need help.

"Find those opportunities because they're out there and non-profits really need you now more than ever," he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee has set up a free computer lab at it's office on North Gay Street for anyone to use by reservation.

You can drop off school or cleaning supplies or make a donation here.