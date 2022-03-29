Live A Little: Meet Rebecca and Michaela

The two were recently matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee and immediately hit it off.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Planning for the future is a little easier when you have a big sister in your corner.

Michaela, 17, is trying to decide where to go to college. So, UT alum Rebecca Davis is giving her some advice.

"I graduated from UT in December 2020, and she's thinking about going there so it's pretty cool," Davis smiled.

"It's big!" Michaela laughed.

One of their first outings was a Lady Vols basketball game.

"I was like if you go here the student section is there and the band is there, and I'm kind of hyping it up," Davis laughed.

Michaela also gives Rebecca credit for her new love of Mexican food.

"She also showed me how to put the red sauce with the queso on the chip and it's really good," Michaela smiled.

Rebecca is a match specialist at BBBS of East Tennessee and says being matched herself has given her a unique perspective.

"One of the main things I look at is seeing whether their personalities will click and if they're open to trying new things because I think that's one of the biggest experiences kids can have is trying new things that they haven't done before," Davis said.

That's exactly what Michaela was looking for after her sisters were also matched through the program.

"With their 'bigs' they can go do stuff without each other which can make them explore the world different," Michaela said.

If that is something you are looking for, Michaela has some advice of her own.

"It's someone you can always depend on, so I say do it," she smiled.

Right now more than 150 children are on the waiting list for mentors, but there are not enough volunteers.