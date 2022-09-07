'A true blessing' | East TN ministries help thousands in need at Jellico outreach event

"The volunteer effort has been tremendous. Everyone needs hope, and this is how we bring it," said Emmette Thompson, Mission of Hope's executive director.

Example video title will go here for this video

JELLICO, Tenn. — Mission of Hope partnered with Compassion Ministries this weekend to help hundreds of families in need in rural East Tennessee.

The two East Tennessee ministries held their third drive-thru outreach event of the year on Saturday at Jellico High School to provide necessary food and hygiene items to people.

Mission of Hope said more than 2,000 people came to the outreach event.

"The volunteer effort has been tremendous. Everyone needs hope, and this is how we bring it," Emmette Thompson, Mission of Hope's executive director, said.

The two said the outreach event was a major success thanks to the help of more than 100 volunteers in the area.

"Right now we've done about 485 families, which is a true blessing for this community up in Campbell County. We've had over a hundred and something volunteers, which made it a beautiful day," Robin Rolland, executive director of Compassion Ministries, said.