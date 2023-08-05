Bill Williams reflects on memorable moments from 'Monday's Child'

For 30 years, Bill Williams introduced East Tennessee to over 1,500 adoptable children. Through his weekly segment, he helped change lives and secure strong futures.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Anchor Emeritus Bill Williams was the father of "Monday's Child" for 30 years, connecting 1,000 kids in foster care to forever homes.

In January 1980, by chance, Williams took a newsroom phone call. The person on the other end of the line was Mimi Brody. She had seen a program in Atlanta that helped connect adoptable children with families. She pitched the idea to Williams.

Just a short while later, after Williams had spoken with the boss about the logistics, like what day the program would be on and what the name would be, he called Brody back and they got to work.

Williams had a passion for this project from the start. He saw the value in spotlighting kids who so desperately wanted a loving home. He also knew how special and welcoming the people of East Tennessee are.

Williams knew, though, in order for this program to be effective, he had to be consistent with the stories. So he was. Every Monday for 30 years, a new child or group of siblings was featured.

In order to be featured on Monday's Child, the kids had to fall into one of four categories, classifying them as "special needs."

"They needed to be either over 12 years old, mentally or physically challenged in some way, African American or some other minority group, or a sibling group of three or more," Williams said during a 2023 interview.

The series started off with success, when the chief photographer at WBIR at the time and his wife, adopted the very first kid featured.

"They didn't have any children and didn't think they could have any children," Williams said. "They adopted Tim, and Tim was in their house, living with them within 30 days because things were a lot faster back in those days."

It turns out Tim's adoption was a catalyst for that family to get started. It wasn't too much later until they found out they were expecting a little girl. They named her Amanda Kate.

Those connections didn't stop with that first story, though. Over the span of three decades, over 1,500 kids were introduced on the airwaves at WBIR. Around 1,000 ended up being adopted and placed in forever homes as a result of the program.

It's an impact Williams still holds in his heart and thinks of regularly. As he reflects on the reach this program had on so many, it's hard for him to pick a favorite memory.

"Every kid was special," Williams said.

However, some stories continue to stick with him, even after all these years.

"The Department [of Children's Services] called me and said, 'We have a sibling group of 10 children that we are ready to put on Monday's Child,' and I said, 'Well, that'd be great, how are we going to split them up?' They said, 'No, no, we have to keep them together. All 10 kids have to be adopted by the same family,' and I said, 'Say what,'" Williams said.

Once that group of 10 siblings graced the screen, there were hundreds of adoption applications.

"[DCS] went through the whole process, and they picked out Joe and Debbie," Williams said. "They had his wonderful big house, and they were just waiting for something to happen to fill that house and those 10 kids happened. Joe and Debbie adopted those kids, and they lived happily ever after."

Williams was even able to catch up with the siblings last year to see how they were doing.

To this day, people who were featured on Monday's Child stop Williams in public.

"I am singled out many times I'm in public," Williams said. "They say, 'Hey, Mr. Williams, I was a Monday's Child,' and here's this 60-year-old person, and that's okay, that's great."

Williams said he wouldn't have been able to make the impact he did, though, if it weren't for all of the photographers who worked alongside him. He said every videographer would be just as invested in the stories as he was.

The number of lives changed and families formed, Williams believes, are all part of a perfect plan.

"There is a godly existence that is involved in our lives, and I think God was involved in this. I really do," Williams said.

To him, Monday's Child is the basis of what Channel 10 believes.

"Straight from the Heart meant to me, that Channel 10 is not only involved in the business of broadcasting, but in the responsibility that we have to the community and to the people who live and work in it," Williams said.

There's a meaning in Williams' heart, from the Mondays to the many memories. It's a piece of himself he will never release.