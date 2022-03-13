Knoxville Area Urban League helps prepare students of color for college

Black students make up 12.7% of students at 4 year universities. National Achievers Society seeks to raise that enrollment rate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The National Achievers Society in Knoxville is helping students of color get into college. The organization helps with the college application process, ACT test prep and getting financial scholarships upon acceptance.

According to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, Black students make up 12.7% of students at 4 year universities. However, the Knoxville Area Urban League and NAS's goal is to increase that enrollment.

"NAS wants to increase the pool of high school students who are prepared and motivated to qualify for higher education," said Maleek Bishop.

Bishop is a senior at Austin East High School. He is also a scholar with NAS. through his time in highschool, Bishop decided he wanted to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and major in mechanical engineering.

However, in order to accomplish that dream, Bishop had to work very hard.

"Last year, Austin East went through a lot… with its gun violence and everything. So, I would say my high school career has been tough," Bishop said.

He said NAS helped keep his mind focused on his studies.

"For me being in NAS and having to average a 3.0 gpa was very hard for me. NAS gave me the motivation to keep on pushing," Bishop said.

NAS scholars and their parents participate throughout the school year in weekend activities, projects and initiatives that enhance their cultural, academic and college preparatory experience in a three-year experience from their sophomore through senior year.

Dominique Romain was a part of last year's class of scholars. She was able to launch her higher education at Yale University.

"I think things like NAS, help lessen those barriers for students of color, and help increase that number. So, I think it's really important," Romain said.

The collective goal of NAS is to increase the number of Black students in higher education.

"I feel like that it needs to be more accessible, because it definitely are some disparities that create blockades to go into college," Romain said.

Both Bishop and Romain encourage other students of color to apply.

"Just do it because there's so many opportunities that they give to students of color," Romain said.

"This is a great opportunity for all minority students to join. If they want to higher their education, and meet new people who have the same motivational drivers, then do it," Bishop said.

NAS is now accepting applications through Friday March 18th, for the upcoming academic year.