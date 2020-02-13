Working for a nonprofit can be very difficult at times, but when you make a difference in someone's life, it's all worth it.

This week, one nonprofit paid it forward to another.

Cory Crabtree is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a faith-based nonprofit that works with middle school, high school and college students. He's in charge of several schools, so driving is an important part of his job.

Unfortunately, his car has reached its limit, and he also needed some extra money.

"I had to sell my car to put myself in a better financial situation to make ends meet," said Crabtree.

That's when King Collision, Volunteer Rides and others in our community stepped up.

"This is one of our favorite days," said Cindy King of King Collision, who works directly with Volunteer Rides every year to make an event like this happen.

"What we've done today will four years in the future help spread God's word in the high schools," Says Jeff Mynet, founder of Volunteer Rides.

State Farm provides the salvaged vehicle, and Rusty Wallace Nissan provided all the parts.

Crabtree, who already devoted his life to young people, said he will give even more now.

"I'm going be more diligent about sacrificing my own stuff to see that the needs of others are met," said Crabtree.

Generosity, the driving force behind this week's Pay it Forward.