KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's always nice to start off school with brand new supplies, and coming up during the tax-free weekend you can help children in need get on an equal playing field.
Starting Friday, Mission of Hope will have its annual Back the Bus campaign at Office Max in Turkey Creek.
While shopping for your family, you can help by picking up some supplies for those in need in rural Appalachia.
"We will serve 28 schools and 12-thousand students this year," says Mission of Hope Executive Director Emmette Thompson.
Here's a list of supplies needed.
The following are needed school supplies:
Preschool and Kindergarten:
- Sturdy Backpacks
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Safety Scissors
- Glue Sticks
1st, 2nd and 3rd Grades:
- Sturdy Backpacks
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Folders – 3 Prong with Pocket
- Safety Scissors
- Glue Sticks
- Notebook Paper
4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Grades:
- Sturdy Backpacks
- Colored Pencils
- Pencils
- Ink Pens
- Folders – 3 Prong with Pocket
- Notebook Paper
You can go to missionofhope.org.