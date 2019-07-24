KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's always nice to start off school with brand new supplies, and coming up during the tax-free weekend you can help children in need get on an equal playing field.

Starting Friday, Mission of Hope will have its annual Pack the Bus campaign at Office Max in Turkey Creek.

While shopping for your family, you can help by picking up some supplies for those in need in rural Appalachia.

"We will serve 28 schools and 12-thousand students this year," says Mission of Hope Executive Director Emmette Thompson.

Here's a list of supplies needed.

The following are needed school supplies:

Preschool and Kindergarten:

Sturdy Backpacks

Crayons

Pencils

Safety Scissors

Glue Sticks

1st, 2nd and 3rd Grades:

Sturdy Backpacks

Crayons

Pencils

Folders – 3 Prong with Pocket

Safety Scissors

Glue Sticks

Notebook Paper

4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Grades:

Sturdy Backpacks

Colored Pencils

Pencils

Ink Pens

Folders – 3 Prong with Pocket

Notebook Paper

You can go to missionofhope.org.