KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Central Baptist Church of Bearden in the Knoxville area has started a program to help those with disabilities in our community.

"We started last year developing it into a ministry center where folks with disabilities can come and learn horticultural skills," Walter Cromer, Executive Director of the BLOOM Center said.

wbir

BLOOM is an acronym, Building Lives through Outreach and Occupational Ministry and is something this church feels is their mission.

"We want to serve the community. We're Christ-centered community-focused," Cromer continues.

wbir

"There's a billion people, they say, in the world that has disabilities or special needs and we want to value those as Christ taught us to value and love each other so we feel like there's a need," Cromer said.

wbir

"If we kill a thousand plants and grow up one person it's worth every plant that dies," Cromer explains the values of teaching

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website.