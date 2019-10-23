KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The time has come where haunted houses are popping up all around town and there is one family in North Knoxville that not only likes to scare people but is doing it for a good cause.

The Ellis family plans, builds and sets up a haunted house for public viewing. And each year it has grown. This year it took them a year to plan but only two and a half days to set up and they are ready for you to come check out Nightmare Walk.

"Everybody brings a little bit something different to the table," Sara Ellis, aka Mom tells us.

It all started in their garage a few years ago, but now it is an elaborate walkthrough terror.

"When we got to this neighborhood we realized how many kids are coming through here and how many parents. So we started decorating. When we decorated for the first year people were like this is great. So we were like we need to go a little further and a little further and a little further and it turned into this," Billy Ellis, aka Dad, said.

But you see, it's not just about the scare for this family, but a way to give back to the community as we head into the cold months of Winter.

"Well... I think it's really important to show our kids that we can do something great but that we need to be able to give back to the community as well," Sara Ellis said.

This is a free haunted house but you are encouraged to bring a lightly used or new coat to donate.

"I know that there are people that just feel the need to serve others and that's kinda how I feel and so this was the way that I've thought I could do the most good," she continued.

If you would like to get a little scare and donate to a good cause, you can venture out to the corner of Reflection Bay and Shoregate Lane in the Harbor Cove at Timberlake community in North Knoxville on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 after dark. Remember to bring a coat to be donated to such a great cause in our community.

Last year they collected over sixty coats, but of course, are looking for more this year.