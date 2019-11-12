KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past several years, farm to table has taken to the restaurant scene. There is a local farm in Blount County to help those who might not have a chance without a special program.

"Our mission here is to empower, create new jobs and healthier futures. for those coming out of incarceration and folks that are in recovery for substance abuse," Jen Patterson Founder & CEO said.

She goes on talking about how this program helps those enrolled to learn how to prepare fresh and delicious food for families on a budget.

This place is more than a farm. This is a community. This is a school. This is a business. This is a place to help reshape the lives of those who may have ventured down the wrong path.

Melanie Bond is a graduate of the 40-day program and is now an employee.

"I've learned so much here," She said

"We did harvesting, we worked in the kitchen, we did some agricultural stuff, and I have learned a lot," Bond continues.

By being part of this program they provide childcare and transportation because it's tough coming out of incarceration and not having a job and not having a license and not having the social support to be able to have a safe place for your kids while you're at work.

"I graduated from the ground up program and it's an amazing program. They helped me get my drivers license back, they have helped me get back on my feet and they pay me a living wage so that I can take care of my kids," another graduate said.

"We give them the tools and they're the ones that do it. They're truly the folks that get the skills from us but they're the ones that are investing and creating a new future for themselves," Patterson explains.

Century Harvest Farms can use your help. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to such a great cause visit centuryharvest.org.