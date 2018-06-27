Students in the Oak Ridge community are heading back to school at the end of the month, but not all of those families can afford the school supplies they need

That's where a program called Aid to Distress Families of Appalachia, or ADFAC, steps in, to help those kids start the year with the supplies they need.

This year, they will distribute school supplies, everything from pencils and paper to binders and ear buds, to kids in lower income families.

It makes such a difference for those kids if they can walk into the classroom on the first day of school with the same backpack full of materials, they start on even ground,, organizers say.

