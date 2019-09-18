Pay It Forward: Just what the doctor ordered

Most people get at least a little nervous when they go the doctor’s office and 7-year-old Kendall Moore doesn’t like to go either.

“I don’t like getting checkups because I don’t like getting shots,” said Kendall.

After being diagnosed with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes in early March, she's been spending a lot of time at appointments.

Her mom, Laura Moore Price, said that Kendall likes to paint and draw pictures while she’s waiting at the doctor’s office.

Then one day, Kendall came to her with an idea...

“She asked me one day if my patients maybe would like to have some of her pictures… Maybe make them feel better, the ones that are really sick. I’m like you know, I bet it would,” Moore Price said.

Moore Price is a nurse practitioner in Knoxville and started giving Kendall’s art to some of her patients.

"Their faces just lit up!”

“If they were really scared to go to the doctor and they didn’t want to do it, it would help them feel better so they could just do it quickly and it would be over with,” Kendall said.

Kendall wants to be an art teacher one day and in the meantime, she's hoping to find a way to raise money for Juvenile Diabetes research through her art.

Kendall, you rock!

