A few weeks ago, the Vendetta’s Motorcycle Club in Powell hosted their annual Backpack ride.

Riders from 40 different groups started from Biker Rags on Kingston Pike and hit the road to raise money for school supplies.

Now, it’s time to pay it forward and drop off the donations.

Cassie Nall

These donations are very much appreciated by both the parents and the students.

“I think that it eases a huge burden. School supplies are always expensive, and this takes away that expense. It allows kids to be able to come to school and pick out a backpack on our Cougar Day and they get really excited because these are great backpacks,” Claxton Elementary School principal Jennifer Coleman said.

The Vendetta’s were able to donate 60 filled backpacks this year, 10 for each grade.

In addition to the school supplies, they also gave the school $1,000 for additional student needs.

This cause is personal for the motorcycle club. Some members and their children attended Claxton Elementary and they remember how tough school and fellow students can be.

“Kids can be mean and the ones that don’t have something, it gives them a reason to be picked on. If we can keep their minds at ease and they can get to school and get to learning well, that’s what’s most important,” Robert Arwood said.

This was the fourth year the Vendetta’s have done the Backpack Ride, and they want to give a special shout-out to Biker Rags on Kingston Pike for supporting their cause.

“To help out the kids is what’s most important and to get the support from everybody to come in and help us out means a whole lot.”

