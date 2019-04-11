KINGSTON, Tenn. — The cafeteria at Kingston Elementary School was bustling with excitement on Monday morning as volunteers with 'Shoes for Souls' handed out new pairs of purple converses to the students.

'Shoes for Souls' was a dream of Alan Taylor, a well-loved staple in Roane County, who passed away from Pancreatic Cancer last March.

Taylor wanted each child to feel equal and included, no matter their upbringing.

After his death, his daughter Abbey, and several of his friends and family worked tirelessly to turn his dream into a reality.

"I was motivated to get this done. I was motivated to fulfill his dream because if he was here, this is what he would have wanted because It was something he was so passionate about," Abbey Taylor said.

Since March, 'Shoes for Souls' has raised more than $50,000. In addition to handing out shoes at Kingston Elementary School, they also donated 500 pairs of shoes to children in Kenya and have plans to give shoes to the homeless in Knoxville.

"I think he[Alan Taylor] would be overjoyed by what’s taken place today. I think the thing that would be most exciting would be not just the shoes, but how this community and our friends have rallied around this man and his vision, and today you get to see that happen," said Phillip Martin, the pastor at The Grove.

Martin said they're still looking for donations so they can continue Taylor's dream for years to come.