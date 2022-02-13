Remote Area Medical Clinic leaves lasting impact on Knoxville community after successful weekend

All the volunteers worked together to administer $521,824 worth of medical services to the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted its first free health, dental and vision clinic of 2022 in Knoxville this weekend.

Officials said they served 267 patients on Friday for a total of around $121,000 in services. On Saturday, they served 712 patients for around $379,000 in medical services. And, on Sunday they served 162 patients, with an unknown cost total at this time.

Those medical services included dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots, and general medical exams.

"It's been wonderful to see so many people come to take advantage of our services, and find relief from the suffering they've been in," said Dave Maurer, a volunteer with RAM.

Most of those services were administered by volunteers, like Maurer. He was just one of more than 1,300 volunteers at the Knoxville clinic this weekend.

"It's so worth it. It makes me feel as though the time that I took, taking off from work, and using my vacation time to come here was worthwhile," Maurer said.

Patrice Price was another volunteer at the healthcare event. She is studying dentistry at Howard University.

"To see a type of movement, like RAM, happen where patients can actually get treatment the same day is just so inspiring. It's just really making an impact though treating patients," Price said.

Price, alongside some of her Howard colleagues came from Washington D.C. to volunteer their time, and skills with the RAM Clinic.

"I always try to get pretty active in the community and volunteered with RAM in the past, but they just makes such a big impact in the community," Price said.

Price said it brings just a big of benefit to her as it does to the patients.

"I've learned how to do procedures I didn't learn in school. Just by the two days I've been here I've learned so much," Price said.

Molly Harris, another student volunteer said the same thing.

"I have learned so much of last few days, and this has been my first RAM clinic that I have ever done," Harris said.

Harris is a registered nurse in the University of Tennessee Nursing School. She said the RAM clinic gave her more perspective into the community's need for healthcare.

"It's great experience, great to volunteer and be part of the community," Harris said.

All the volunteers worked together to administer $521,824 worth of medical services to the community.