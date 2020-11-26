Last day to help Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army of Knoxville plans to serve 1,500 kids this holiday season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many non-profits need help this year to make sure children have something special for Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville plans to serve more than 1,500 children through its Angel Tree program.

The non-profit ensures children in need will receive a gift.

From stuffed animals to bikes and shoes, each gift will go to a local child.

This year, the Salvation Army will collect those gifts a little differently.

"We don't have angel tags on a tree at the mall. But if you go to our website... you can click on the button that says adopt an angel," said Major Sarah Nelson, Area Commander of Salvation Army Knoxville. "Purchase toys and coats requested by parents and guardians... shipping is free and will be sent."

The deadline to make gift donations is December 4.