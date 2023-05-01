Second Harvest Food Bank's PACK THE BAG fundraiser kicks off

The PACK THE BAG fundraiser aims to sponsor 13,000 kids in 13 days.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is kicking off its PACK THE BAG Food for Kids fundraiser.

The Food for Kids program, in partnership with area public schools, sends much-needed foods home with students. The PACK THE BAG fundraiser aims to sponsor 13,000 kids in 13 days.

Food for Kids started in 2002 and over 13,000 kids benefit from it. School teachers will compile a list of students in their classroom who may be at risk of hunger to receive food from the program. Each bag of food contains fruit, dairy, veggie, grain, and protein.

Kids are discreetly given food for themselves and their siblings every Friday throughout the school year. The program also runs in the summer.

Reports of improved self-esteem, behavior and concentration among Food for Kids participants are common, according to Second Harvest Food Bank.

You can donate to PACK THE BAG here.



Second Harvest Food Bank serves 18 East Tennessee counties. The non-profit has a distribution warehouse that provides free or discounted food to food pantries in the area. The non-profit estimates over 200,000 East Tennesseans are at risk of hunger.