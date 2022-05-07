USA Patriots Amputee Softball game canceled due to rainy, wet conditions

The USA Patriots are still collecting donations online.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Rain sprinkled at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak on Saturday. Meanwhile, the softball players inside the dugout readied their gameday attire.

"We're the USA Patriots and were an all Amputee Softball team," said Josh Wege, one of the players on the team.

That means their game-day attrite includes their prosthetics.

"Instead of putting on socks and shoes, you're literally strapping a device to your leg, just to be able to walk in the morning," Wege said. " So immediately, you're different than other people."

Every amputee on the USA Patriots is missing a limb, but another thing they have in common is their service to this country. The team is comprised of all veterans.

For example, Wege is a Marine. He lost his legs in the line of duty in the midst of an explosion.

"The explosion was enough to breach the hole where I was sitting, and it took both of my legs with it. So, at the spot I was rendered a bilateral amputee, I lost both my legs below the knee," Wege said.

Usually, when it rains it pours. However, Wege didn't allow his limb lost to become a hindrance to his active life.

"That doesn't mean I didn't have my pity parties or that I didn't feel sorry for myself. But looking back, this gave me opportunities I wouldn't have had with legs," Wege said.

His positive attitude is shared amongst his teammates.

"The best part about is this team, we have a motto that life without limbs is limitless," said Saul Monroy, the captain of USA Patriots.

The team goes around the United States playing against other veterans or first responders. Saturday's game was their first time in East Tennessee.

All proceeds raised from their games go toward their mission of helping children who have lost limbs. They hold a summer camp where all these children can come together in community.

However, Saturday's game never happened. It got cancelled as soon as light showers turned into a downpour. Fans tucked underneath the covers of Smokies Stadium while players practiced next to the dugout.

Organizers called the game off as a precaution to the players.

But, the USA Patriots never lost a smile on their faces.

"I mean it was kind of a bummer that we didn't get to play," Monroy said.

Instead the USA Patriots decided to allow every player to have 10 attempts at hitting the ball.

"To see somebody missing a limb and then hitting you know, 200 feet, like, it kind of gives you that boost, like, oh, man, like this guy was out in the field," Monroy said. "You never know who you're touching out in that stands just from your being out here."

They also showed the crowd what it means to live on the bright side, even in the midst of a rainy day.