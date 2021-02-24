Beardsley Farm looking for volunteers for March 6 workday ahead of spring planting

The farm works to increase food security in Knoxville by providing fresh produce, education, land and resources for gardening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — CAC Beardsley Community Farm in Knoxville is looking for a few volunteers to help spruce up the farm before spring.

The farm works to increase food security in Knoxville by providing fresh produce, education, land and resources for gardening. It is getting its fields ready for spring planting and needs a few volunteers who can help out on Saturday, March 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, the farm said you should send an email to beardsleyfarm@gmail.com to secure a spot. Slots are limited due to the pandemic.