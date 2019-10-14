KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lots of local nonprofits can help families celebrate the holidays with food, clothes and gifts. There's several months to go before Christmas, but applications for some nonprofits are already open. Here's the deadlines and requirements you need to know this fall.

Empty Stocking Fund

This Knoxville nonprofit project raises funds for local families' Christmas celebrations -- providing holiday staples and gifts for young children. Recipients receive a 12-pound turkey, a 7-pound ham, cranberry sauce and stuffing mix. They get a total of 45 food items to provide for meals during the holiday season. Kids ages 16 and younger in each household also get a new toy and book.

Signups for recipients start in November. The Knox County Community Action Committee manages the recipient process. There are three locations for recipients to apply.

East Center 4200 Asheville Hwy in the Holston Shopping Center

West Center 2247 Western Avenue/LT Ross Building

South Center 522 Old Maryville Pike in the Vestal Boys and Girls Center

People can apply at the following dates and times:

Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 at the LT Ross Building only, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To apply, you'll need the following documents:

Proof of Social Security numbers for all members in the household, no exceptions

Proof of all household income, earned and unearned

Proof of rent or mortgage

Recent utility bill

Toys for Tots

The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new toys and distributes them to children during the holidays. Registration for the program's Knoxville campaign runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

Children 14 and under can receive toys. This year, the Knoxville campaign willa ccept requests from families in Anderson. Blount, Knox, Loudon, and Roane Counties. People can apply at the campaign's website here. The form asks for guardian contact information, location and the name, gender, and age of each child.

Coats For The Cold

Coats for the Cold is an annual coat drive to collect thousands of coats for people who need them in Knoxville.

The community is invited to donate used men’s, women’s and children’s coats at any KARM Stores location or any Prestige Cleaners location from Oct. 14 to Nov. 9.

Those in need of a coat are encouraged to contact local service agencies or churches to receive a coat voucher, then shop at any KARM Stores location with the voucher from Nov. 11 to Dec. 7.

Second Harvest Food Bank

You can donate food or receive help at eight Knoxville-area Second Harvest Food Bank locations. The nonprofit helps families receive food all year.

Below is a list of local food pantries in Knox County. To find a location's hours of distribution, call the number listed.

Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church 7753 Oak Ridge Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37931: (865) 690-1060

C.A.R.E. Food Pantry 138 Admiral Road Knoxville, TN 37934: (865) 966-5224

Callahan Road Baptist Church 1317 Callahan Road Knoxville, TN 37912: (865) 938-3410

Central United Methodist 201 3rd Avenue Knoxville, TN 37917: (865) 524-1659

Church and Society Food Pantry/Powell United Methodist Church 323 W Emory Road Knoxville, TN 37849: (865) 938-2741

Cokesbury UMC – Manna House 9915 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37922: (865) 693-0353

Cornerstone Church of God 12813 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37934: (865) 966-2300

Corryton Hospitality Pantry 7815 Corryton Road Corryton, TN 37721: (865) 687-6438

For more information on events and resources with Second Harvest, click here.

