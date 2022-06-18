Bridge Refugee Services hosts World Refugee Day celebrations in Knoxville

Each year, bridge refugee services takes in more than 60 new refugees from war-stricken countries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To commemorate World Refugee Day, Bridge Refugee Services hosted a celebration Saturday afternoon.

This year's celebration unfolded on the lawn outside Village Church. Nearly a dozen cultures and countries were represented at the event.

"We are celebrating the freedom and we are invited to celebrate not only refugees' achievements, but the welcoming community as well," said Drocella Mugorewera, the previous Executive Director of Bridge Refugee Services.

Mugorewera was the Executive Director for 6 years. She helped the organization's relationship with the public and inspired others through her own refugee journey.

Mugorewera, who is originally from Rwanda, inspired refugees from across the globe to find a new community in Knoxville. She said one of the biggest accomplishments of her career with Bridge was to see so many refugees become active members of the community.

One of those refugees is Freddie Nsapo. He fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1994, after he says the militia attacked his college.

"They send out to the military to come and kill people," Nsapo said. "They killed over 150 students on that day ... and if I was allowed to show my chest, I could have shown you the place where I was stabbed by the police."

Nsapo said he was treated at a hospital and then moved to a refugee camp in Zambia. He said he stayed there for almost 3 years.

"The day when I heard that I was going to the United States, I thought like. 'I'm going to heaven,'" Nsapo said.

He came overseas and got acclimated to Knoxville through Bridge Refugee Services.

Bridge is an organization that places refugees in new homes, helping them acclimate to their new environments. They work through a public and private partnership, which means they have some government funds, but also benefit from donations.

The organization helps people find housing, English-language courses, and suitable job positions.

"I was welcomed by this organization. And today, I represent this organization in lots of areas," Nsapo said.

Rhonda Clay, one of the board members for Bridge said she's watched dozens of refugees go through the program. She said the results are incredible.

"Just to see that transformation from refugee, coming in with literally one bag, and then to today being employed and gainfully employed, being a contributing member of our community," Clay said.