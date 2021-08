Rural Metro Fire responded to the house fire around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at 7903 Morris Road around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house and extending in to the attic, according to Rural Metro.

Despite crews efforts, the home still suffered heavy losses due to smoke and heat damage, Rural Metro said.