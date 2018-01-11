The owner of the Rocky Top property the state and the EPA are investigating said he is now working to fix some of the issues with the barrels.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said last week chemicals from some of the barrels leaked into a nearby tributary.

Larry Watters is the owner of the property where the barrels are being stored. He said the chemical was essentially carwash soap but the barrels won't be a problem for long.

"I've got volunteers and I'm working now to get everything cleaned up," he said.

Watters said on Wednesday the EPA out of Atlanta and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation paid a visit to his home. TDEC is always participating with the state to investigate.

After assessing the property, TDEC listed a few violations including improper storage of a blue liquid and operating a recycling center without a permit.

Watters said these are all things he's working to fix.

"They showed me what to do to get things right," Watters said.

Jane Noe has lived in the neighborhood where the barrels were found for over 40 years. She said at the end of the day, she's just hoping everything works out.

"I just want to make sure everything and everyone is safe and that we find a solution," Noe said.

Watters will have to come up with an outline of what he plans to do to become compliant with the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977.

He faces a Nov. 14 hearing at TDEC offices in Knoxville.

In the meantime, the state wants him to immediately put in erosion prevention measures on the site so no more sediment gets into area waters. It also is ordering him to cap all barrels and totes on the site to stop any more discharge of pollutants.

Others called to the scene included Anderson County codes enforcement and the Anderson County Emergency Management Agency and Anderson County Haz-Mat.

