Getting a beer at a bar might be more convenient but some people like to make it themselves.

Today, Nov. 3, Tennessee Valley Homebrewers showed people how it's done.

They tried to 'brew' more interest in home brewing by demonstrating how to make a pale ale at Ferment Station.

The brewers say they usually do this in a garage or basement so being outside was a much better setup.

They made 15 gallons of beer. It will be ready in a few weeks after it ferments.

