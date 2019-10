Everyone is okay after some pallets caught fire outside the Goodwill Production Warehouse in West Knoxville.

According to Knoxville Fire Department Capt. DJ Corcoran, crews responded around 3:15 p.m. to a fire at 5228 South Middlebrook Pike.

The fire had created a large tower of dark smoke that could be seen rising from afar.

Knoxville fire crews were able to quickly put it out and no one was hurt.

