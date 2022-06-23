CCFD: Fire breaks out at Newport pallet manufacturer

No one was hurt after a section of pallets caught fire on Wednesday at Demcor Inc. Pallet Manufacturing and Recycling, according to the Cocke County Fire Department.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a pallet manufacturer, according to the Cocke County Fire Department.

The company, Demcor Inc. Pallet Manufacturing and Recycling, uses a burn pit to burn scrap wood. It is believed that embers from the pit blew into some of the pallets stored nearby and caught pallets on fire, the CCFD said.

The fire was mainly contained to one section of pallets. Employees and firefighters worked to move unburned pallets away from the fire area, according to the CCFD.

The Cosby Volunteer Fire Department, the Grassy Fork VFD and the Parrotsville VFD all assisted the CCFD in fighting the fire, according to the CCFD.