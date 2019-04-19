Tri-Cities based Pal's Sudden Service beat out several other franchises for a high ranking in USA Today's Regional Fast Food survey voted on by readers.

The home of the Sauceburger placed second on the list, coming in behind Habit Burger which is located in 11 states out West and is known for its Charburger.

Other familiar names that made the prestigious rundown include Sheetz (4th), Quaker Steak and Lube (6th), Cook Out (7th), and Krystal (8th).

While most of the Pal's locations are in the Tri-Cities, there are a few in our part of East Tennessee. The closest locations to Knoxville are in Jefferson City and Morristown.