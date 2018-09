INGREDIENTS

• 1 tbsp. yogurt

• ½ tsp of red chilli powder

• ½ tsp of turmeric powder

• ½ tsp of roasted cumin, powdered

• 1 tbsp. tandoori masala

• ½ tbsp. minced ginger

• ½ tbsp. minced garlic

• 1 lb. cubed paneer or tofu

• 3 tbsp of finely chopped coriander leaves

• Salt and pepper to taste

• ½ medium onion large cubes

• Cubed mixed peppers

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix yogurt and all spices. Mix well.

2. Toss onions, peppers and paneer or tofu in mixture.

3. Marinate overnight

4. Soak wooden skewers

5. Skewer marinated mixture

6. Grill or bake in oven

7. Serve on a bed of rice.

