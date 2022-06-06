'It was a bad day, a bad event that I wish never happened' | Grainger Co. paramedic charged with assault on the job

Angela Taylor said she was checking on her dad in the back of the ambulance when a paramedic tackled her to the ground.

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS.

Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.

The police report said the ambulance driver, Pelham, said she couldn't. She went to the back of the truck and opened the door anyway. The report said Pelham exited the ambulance, "tackled her to the ground and pinned her down."

Mardy Bowen, the Grainger County EMS Director, said he heard about the incident and immediately placed Pelham on administrative leave with pay.

However, Bowen said once he saw a video of the incident, he decided Pelham had to be terminated.

"We had no choice but to release this employee from employment with Grainger County," said Bowen.

A neighbor caught video of the incident on home security cameras. Police have the video of the incident.

10news reviewed the video, but for legal reasons, cannot publish it.

Director Bowen said paramedics can only use force to defend themselves.

"If a paramedic was being threatened by a person with a weapon that was going to do them bodily harm," said Bowen. "I've been involved in similar situations myself, and have always been able to manage to talk that person out of any aggression or anything like that. I don't know that that attempt was made in this situation."