Knoxville mayor appoints Jered Croom as new PARC executive director

Knoxville's Police Advisory & Review Committee provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the chief of police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon appointed Jered Croom as Executive Director of the city’s Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) on Friday.

Croom’s appointment comes as current Executive Director Tiffany Davidson transitions to the city's Deputy Director of Community Safety and Empowerment role.

PARC, created in 1998, provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the chief of police.

“Jered has nearly 15 years of serving the people of Knoxville in a variety of roles, including two terms as a PARC committee member,” Kincannon said. “His background in criminal justice and social work makes him a trusted community leader who will continue to fight for equity and fairness.”

Croom and Davidson will start their new roles in June.

Croom worked for Volunteer Ministry Center for seven years before joining Positively Living in 2011. He has a bachelor's degree in psychology of criminal behavior and a master’s degree in social work.