Parents in Knoxville come together to mourn the loss of their children

The Compassionate Friends Knoxville is a support group for bereaved parents to help them go through the grieving process of losing a child.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "It's the worst possible thing that can happen to a parent to lose a child," Barbara Wray said.

Barbara Wray lost her daughter Kimberly in 1994 to a car accident. Nearly 30 years later, she still remembered the overwhelming grief.

"I felt like I was going crazy. Things I was thinking and doing weren't right or I didn't think they were right," Wray said.

Wray went two years before attending a meeting of the Compassionate Friends, a global organization that provides grief support for bereaved parents. Knoxville Chapter leader Linda Smith knows how important this group can be for parents.

"Let's you know that you're not alone, that you are not losing your mind like we think we are," Smith said.

Smith lost her own son Christopher in 2013 in a motorcycle accident. She felt she couldn't process her feelings with someone who had never experienced the same pain. This led her to Compassionate Friends.

"Compassionate Friends saved my life," Smith said. Parents in this group say being with people who understand their loss, their grief and their pain make a world of difference.

"Talking to other bereaved parents is so important," Wray said.

The group does more than provide a safe space to talk. They celebrate the birthdays of the people they've lost, they include them in their favorite holidays and they offer the tools needed for when the group isn't meeting. Most importantly, the group brings people together.

"They know how we feel. We know how each other feels. It's so important to know that the things we're thinking and things that we're doing are normal for bereaved parents," Wray said.